Invitae secures $74.5M private capital raise to support growth plans; revenue up 39% in Q2; shares ahead 8% after hours

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) inks an agreement to sell $73.5M of common stock in a private placement led by existing investors. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding acquisitions and expanding its menu of tests.

Under the terms of the agreement, investors will purchase 8,647,058 shares of common stock at $8.50 per share. Preferred shares will be issued to certain existing shareholders. Closing date is August 3.

On a preliminary basis, Q2 revenue was $14.3M, up 39%. Total number of tests processed was greater than 30,400, up 157%.

Shares are up 8% after hours on light volume.

Previously: Invitae buys CombiMatrix and Good Start Genetics for a total of ~$72M in cash and stock; CombiMatrix up 51% after hours (July 31)