Add nine months to timetable for Raytheon GPS III ground control network

The U.S. Air Force extends the development period for Raytheon's (RTN) ground system for advanced GPS satellites by another nine months, in a program that already was running about five years late.

The ground system, which was scheduled to be in operation by October 2016 under RTN’s contract, now is not projected to be ready until at least April 2022, the Air Force tells Bloomberg, which will raise the forecast cost of the system’s development phase to $6B, up from $5.4B most recently and $4B seen in 2015.

RTN’s “Operational Control Network” of 20 ground stations and antennas worldwide is needed to take full advantage of new GPS III satellites - which also have been plagued by delays - being built by Lockheed Martin,