Mixed messages on China manufacturing

Despite concerns about cooling growth in the world's second-largest economy, China's Caixin manufacturing PMI came in at a four-month high of 51.1 in July, up from June's 50.4.

Separately, China lashed out at the U.S. over North Korea, saying Washington was ratcheting up tensions with Pyongyang and violating U.N. Security Council resolutions through its plan to impose unilateral sanctions.

