Bitcoin will likely split into two separate currencies today due to a dispute between core developers, who want to keep network blocks limited to protect against hacks, and miners, who want to increase their size to make the network faster.

"This is somewhat like a stock split," said Jeff Garzik, CEO of Bloq. "You go to sleep with 100 bitcoins and wake up in the morning with 100 bitcoins plus 100 'Bitcoin Cash', a new token."

