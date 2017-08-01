Under Armour lowers full-year revenue guidance

Under Armour (UA, UAA) reports wholesale revenue increased 3% to $655M in Q2. Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 20% to $386M.

Apparel revenue rose 11% to $681M during the quarter, while footwear revenue fell 2% to $237M. Accessories revenue increased 22% to $123M.

Under Armour's gross margin rate fell 190 bps to 45.8% of sales as inventory management initiatives and F/X pressure factored in. SG&A expenses came in at 46.2% of sales, up 40 bps from a year ago.

Management approved a new restructuring plan. "As we stand up our category management structure within a consumer-led approach, we intend to meaningfully increase our go-to-market speed and amplify our digital capabilities," says CEO Doug Plank. "We've identified a number of areas to enhance our operational capabilities, drive process improvement and gain greater efficiencies," he adds.

Looking ahead, Under Armour expects full year revenue to grow 9% to 11% vs. a prior forecast for +11% to +12%.

Previously: Under Armour beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (Aug. 1)