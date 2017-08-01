Credit performance improves further at Radian

Q2 adjusted operating income per share of $0.48 is up from $0.38 a year ago, and ahead of estimates by $0.07.

Net premiums earned of $229.1M flat Y/Y; new insurance written of $14.3B vs. $12.9B a year ago; mortgage insurance in force of $191.6M vs. $177.7M. 90% of portfolio is for business written after 2008.

Provisions of $17.7M vs. $50.1M a year ago. Total primary delinquent loans down 20% Y/Y.

Tangible book value per share of $13.22 up from $11.77 a year ago.

After a strategic review of its Services business, the company has decided to restructure and will expects having to take charges of up to $25M.

RDN flat premarket