WestRock acquires Hannapak

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) announces that it acquired Australian firm Hanna Group for AUD$75M. The purchase price works out to an EBITDA multiple of 7X (pre-synergies) or less than 5X after WestRock’s synergies have been taken into account.

Hanna is one of Australia’s leading providers of folding cartons to a variety of markets, including beverage, food, confectionary, and healthcare.

The company says the acquisition will build on its growing packaging business in the region.

WestRock expects to generate significant synergies with its current business in the region, including integration of additional WestRock paperboard into the Hannapak system. .

Source: Press Release