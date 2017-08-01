Clementia Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Montreal, Quebec, Canada-based Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA) is set for its IPO of 7.15M shares of common stock at $13 - 15.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies for debilitating bone diseases and other disorders with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is paloverotene, a small molecule that has shown activity in preventing abnormal bone formation and scar tissue formation, or fibrosis, in a range of tissues in animal models. It is being developed to treat a rare disabling disease of abnormal bone growth called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP), a disorder affecting 800 people worldwide. A Phase 3 study should start in Q4.

It is also being developed to treat a rare bone tumor disorder called Multiple Osteochondroma. A Phase 2/3 study should also start in Q4.

2016 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 20.3 (+2.0%); Net Loss: (57.5) (+24.4%); Cash Burn: (18.8) (-6.8%).