Steve Madden moves higher after earnings topper

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) tops estimates with its Q2 report as it recorded 15% sales growth. "We saw outstanding performance in our core Steve Madden Women’s wholesale footwear division, where our trend-right product assortment continues to resonate with consumers and drive market share gains," notes CEO Edward Rosenfeld.

Sales for the wholesale business increased 16.3% to $306M, while retail net sales were up 9.6% to $69M.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales fell 10 bps to 37.3%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were up 20 bps to 26.6%.

Operating income as a percentage of sales fell 30 bps to 11.2%.

