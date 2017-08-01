Futures kick off August on high note

U.S. stock index futures are heading higher, as earnings season cranks up, with Pfizer and Apple set to report: Dow +0.5% . S&P +0.3% . Nasdaq +0.4% .

Investors will also be watching out for key economic data, including consumer spending, manufacturing PMI data and construction spending figures.

Oil opened above $50/bbl for the first time since May, gold is 0.1% lower at $1272/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.3%.

