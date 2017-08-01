Taiwan Semiconductor switching server orders from Lenovo

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) will switch its 2H17 server procurement orders from Lenovo to Supermicro Computer, according to Digitimes sources.

Niche server orders will continue to go to Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell but have more limited production volumes.

Lenovo has moved to the top of Taiwanese server vendors with a 28% market share by offering low prices that constrict profits.

Taiwan Semiconductor orders from 4K to 7K server units a year, which represents about 5% of the total server shipments in the region.

Shifting away from Lenovo could put a serious dent in that supplier’s shipments and remove the little profits that were coming from that market.

