Goldman finds itself in last place in trading

For the first time since going public in 1999, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) - whose trading revenue plunged 40% Y/Y in Q2 - was last among peers.

Alarmed executives are cutting short summer excursions to visit with clients as part of a "charm offensive" focused on how they might help boost their - rather than Goldman's - bottom lines.

CEO Lloyd Blankfein is meeting with top traders and investment bankers are being asked to pitch their clients to take advantage of Goldman's trading services.

One issue for Goldman: It's historically been more focused than most on selling complex derivatives to hedge funds, but hedge funds - after lame performance - are facing outflows, and slowing their business. Regulatory changes are also clamping down on some of the activities through which Goldman's traders typically minted fortunes.

Along with the above-mentioned charm offensive, Goldman is also pushing to bring on "real money" accounts like mutual funds and other traditional asset managers.

