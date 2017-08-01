BP +3% premarket as cash flow surges, breakeven point drops to $47/bbl

BP +3.3% premarket after Q2 results beat lowered analyst expectations, with a noteworthy increase in cash flow from operations that CFO Brian Gilvary says shows the company's cost cutting program is starting to bear fruit.

Gearing rose to 28.8% in Q2 from 24.7% in the year-ago quarter, not far from BP’s 30% ceiling, with net borrowings totaling $39.8B at the end of June, up nearly $9B in a year, because of continuing payments for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster.

The only thing holding back BP in Q2 was the $4B-plus in payments related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster, Gilvary says, adding that payments had a reached a “high point for the year” and “will taper down from here” to ~$1B/year.

But BP generated $4.9B in cash from operations, near the levels of 2012 and 2013 when oil prices were much higher.

Praising the cash flow result, Barclays analysts say that “with another four major projects due on-stream in the second half, we expect this cash flow momentum to continue to build." - BP plans to start operating its Persephone project in Australia, Juniper in Trinidad & Tobago, Khazzan in Oman and Zohr in Egypt by year-end 2017.

On the macro view, BP expects global oil prices to hold at $45-$55/bbl next year: "Global demand is looking pretty strong, and prices will firm around the levels seen today," Gilvary says. "We can now see where the price elasticity is. As the price comes up to $52-$53 a barrel we start to see some uptick in activity, as it drops to $45, we start to see that curtailing."

The CFO says BP was cash breakeven at $47/bbl during H1.