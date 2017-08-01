Macau revenue up 29% in July

Macau gaming revenue increased 29.2% Y/Y in July to 23B patacas ($2.86B), according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The pace of revenue growth tops the consensus estimate for a 27% gain and is higher than last month's 26% increase.

Revenue was up 35% for the VIP segment, while the mass market segment generated 8% growth.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

