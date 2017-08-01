Pfizer Q2 revenues down 2%; earnings up 50%; non-GAAP EPS up 5%

Pfizer (PFE) Q2 results: Revenues: $12,896M (-1.9%); Innovative Health: $7,671M (+8.0%); Essential Health: $5,226M (-13.5%).
Internal Medicine: $2,412M (+10.1%); Vaccines: $1,270M (-7.0%); Oncology: $1,589M (+44.3%); Inflammation & Immunology: $992M (-0.7%); Rare Disease: $562M (-8.5%); Consumer Healthcare: $846M (+1.1%).
Legacy Established Product: $2,707M (-5%); Sterile Injectable Pharmaceuticals: $1,444M (-4%); Peri-LOE Product: $782M (-30%); Biosimilars: $121M (+55%); CentreOne: $171M (-13%).
Net Income: $3,073M (+50.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $4,063M (+3.4%); EPS: $0.51 (+54.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.67 (+4.7%).
2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $52B - 54B; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.54 - 2.60.
Shares are up 1% premarket.
