Independence Realty Trust guidance edges higher

Q2 core FFO of $0.19 vs. $0.22 earned a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA of $19.5M vs. $18.7M.

Same-store rental income up 3.9% Y/Y; operating expense up 2.2%; NOI up 5.6%.

Portfolio average occupancy up 60 basis points to 95%; average rental rate up 3.3% to $1,013.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is lifted a penny at the bottom end to $0.73-$0.76. Same-property NOI growth now seen at 4.5%-5.5% vs. 3.5%-4.5%.

Conference call at 9:30 ET

Previously: Independence Realty Trust beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (Aug. 1)

IRT flat premarket