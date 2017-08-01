More on Eaton's Q2

Operating earnings of $515M, or $1.15 per share, vs. $492M, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products +1%; Electrical Systems and Services -1%; Hydraulics +7%; Aerospace -2%; Vehicle +2%.

"We also closed our previously announced Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture on July 31," said CEO Craig Arnold. "We're pleased the JV closed on schedule and we’re looking forward to working with Cummins."

The company expects operating EPS for Q3 to be between $1.20-$1.30 and narrowed its full year operating EPS range by $0.05 at the top and bottom of the range to $4.50-$4.70.

ETN -1.1% premarket

Q2 results