AcelRx Pharma's Zalviso successful in late-stage pain study; device errors well below study limit; NDA resubmission on tap by year-end; shares down 13% premarket

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announces successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IAP312, assessing ZALVISO (sufentanil sublingual tablet system) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in a hospital setting.

The proportions of patients reporting "good" or "excellent" ratings of pain control at hour 24, hour 48 and hour 72 were 86%, 89% and 100%, respectively.

The device error rate was 2.2%, statistically less than the 5% limit specified in the study protocol. None of the errors resulted in an overdosing event. Six patients (out of 320) called the nurse when they failed to properly self-administer a single tablet under their tongue. Seven misplaced tablets (out of a total of 7,293 dispensed) were discovered with six additional patients.

The company plans to included the data in its resubmitted NDA, expected by year-end. Shares are down 13% premarket on robust volume as investors appear concerned about the dispensing error rate despite it being below the study threshold.

Zalviso is a hand-held device that dispenses a sublingual dose of pain medication. Its value proposition is a longer durability of analgesic effect compared to an IV pump with less risk of dosing errors due to pump programming errors and the elimination of complications associated with IV catheters.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

