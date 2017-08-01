Royal Caribbean rallies after hiking profit guidance

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) lifts guidance after posting strong Q2 numbers amid improved demand trends. The company now sees net yields increasing 5.5% to 6.0% on a constant-currency basis and FY17 EPS of $7.35 to $7.45 vs. $7.28 consensus.

"These demand trends and continued cost discipline have resulted in the highest second quarter earnings in company history and have put us in position for another record year and achieving our Double-Double targets," says CFO Jason Liberty.

The cruise line operator expects full year capital expenditures of $600M this year and $2.8B in 2018. Capacity changes for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 are expected to be -1.9%, 3.3%, 6.6%, 3.9% and 7.9%, respectively.

