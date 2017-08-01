Uber CEO will turn over text messages in Waymo legal battle

Ex-Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Travis Kalanick will turn over 400 text messages by August 1 in the continued legal battle with Alphabet’s Waymo.

Kalanick’s lawyers stand apart from Uber’s lawyers.

Waymo accused Kalanick of deleting text messages with Anthony Levandowski, the former Waymo engineer accused of stealing trade secrets.

Kalanick’s lawyers have now recovered the text messages and will turn the information in.

Waymo hopes to see what Kalanick knew about the stolen materials.

