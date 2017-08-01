Vertex Pharma raises Kalydeco sales guidance after FDA OKs expanded use

The FDA approves the use of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for use in more than 600 people at least two years old with cystic fibrosis who have one of five residual function mutations that result in a splicing defect in CFTR gene. The FDA OK'd the use of KALYDECO in CF patients with 23 other function mutations in May.

KALYDECO is now approved to treat CF patients at least two years old who have one of 38 ivacaftor-responsive CFTR mutations.

The company raises its 2017 sales guidance for KALYDECO to $770M - 800M and its sales outlook for all CF products to $1.87B - 2.1B, including $1.1B - 1.3B for ORKAMBI.