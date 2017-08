BHP denies a Brazilian newspaper report that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its partner Vale (NYSE:VALE), which calls the report "merely speculative."

A blog published by O Globo says the decision on BHP’s stake sale to Vale has been made.

The Samarco mine has been shut since November 2015, when a dam burst and unleashed a deluge of mud that killed 19 people and destroyed nearby towns; the two companies face a 155B real ($50B) claim to clean up the disaster.