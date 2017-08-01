More on Xerox's Q2

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) reports revenue down 4.1% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q2.

Equipment sales dropped 16% to $546M (-14.6% in constant currency).

Post sale revenue declined 5.7% $2.02B (-3.9% in constant currency).

North America revenue slipped 7.3% to $1.53B (-6.9% in constant currency).

International revenue fell 8.9% to $895M (-4.6% in constant currency).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 40.7%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate -10 bps 24.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 40 bps to 13.3%.

Contract renewal rate during the quarter was 86%.

FY2017 Guidance: Diluted EPS: $1.84 to $2.08; Adjusted EPS: $3.2 to $3.44; Cash flow from operations: $700M to $900M; Free cash flow: $525M to $725M.