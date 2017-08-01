Simon Property Group beats, boosts dividend and guidance

Q2 FFO per share of $2.47 included a $0.36 charge related to early debt retirement. Adding that back in gives FFO of $2.83 vs. $2.63 a year earlier.

Dividend is boosted to $1.80 per share from $1.75.

Comparable property NOI growth of 4.4% during quarter.

Base minimum rent per square foot of $52.10 was up 3.3% Y/Y; leasing spread per square foot for trailing 12 months of $8.13 up 12.9%.

Full-year FFO guidance is lifted by $0.04 at the midpoint to $11.14-$11.22 per share.

Conference call at 10 ET

SPG flat premarket