athenahealth initiates strategic review to reboot business; shares up 1% premarket

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) perks up 1% premarket, albeit on only 5K shares, in response to its announcement that management has started a comprehensive review of its business aimed at cutting costs and driving growth. The company will formalize a plan with input from shareholders and the assistance from a leading consulting firm.

The review will encompass all of the company's operations, including sales & marketing, R&D, administration and service as well as its product portfolio and organizational structure.

It believes it can achieve $100M in annual cost savings. Additional details will be provided during its Q3 earnings call in October.

The board has authorized the creation of the role of President, who will be responsible for the execution of the company's business operations. It is currently searching for a CFO as well who has a track record of operating discipline and value-creating capital allocation.

The roles of Chairman and CEO will be separated. A search for an independent chairman is underway as is a search for an additional independent director.