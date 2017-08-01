IPG Photonics beats Q2, guidance estimates; shares up 3.5%

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats.

Materials processing sales were up 48% on the year and accounted for 96% of total sales. All regions except Japan showed growth with China doubling its sales.

Cash from operations were $82.3M with $21.8M to finance capital expenditures. IPG ended the quarter with $930.4M in cash and cash equivalents.

Q3 guidance has revenue between $350M and $375M with diluted EPS of $1.70 to $1.90. Consensus estimates put revenue at $317.79M and EPS at $1.54.

IPG Photonics shares are up 3.51% premarket.

