Turquoise Hill sinks as production, revenue fall sharply

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) -5.7% premarket after posting a surprise Q2 profit but weaker than expected revenues, which fell 38% Y/Y to $203M.

The Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) subsidiary says its $6M drop in net income attributable to shareholders of $23.8M was caused mostly by lower copper prices and weaker gold sales.

Q2 concentrates sold at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia totaled 182K metric tons, down 20% Y/Y and down 4.3% Q/Q, which TRQ says was expected and was impacted by a scheduled five-day concentrator maintenance shutdown.

Oyu Tolgoi concentrate sales for H1 fell 15% Y/Y to 372.2K metric tons from 440.5K in the year-ago period.