Emerson raises earnings forecast

Earnings per share from continuing operations were flat at $0.68, excluding a ($0.05) impact from the Valves & Controls business.

Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions +12%; Commercial & Residential Solutions +7%.

"As we enter the fourth quarter, we expect to see demand and economic conditions improve... We are also delivering on our promise to aggressively integrate Valves & Controls into our Final Control business," CEO David Farr declared.

Driven by strong demand from North America and Canada, the company expects fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $2.58 to $2.62 (vs. $2.50 to $2.60).

EMR +0.8% premarket

FQ3 results