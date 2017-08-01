Fiat Chrysler U.S. sales fall 10%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -10.48% to 161,477 vs. -6.9% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Retail sales were down 6% to 145,391 units.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -18% to 2,244 units; Chrysler -30% to 13,303; Jeep -12% to 69,351; Dodge -12% to 31,264; Ram flat at 44,090; Alfa Romeo +2749% to 1,225.

Notable model sales: Wrangler flat at 18,698 units; Renegade -12% to 8,858; Ram P/U flat at 39,708; ProMaster Van -1% to 3,035; Durango +4% to 5,314; Dodge Caravan -25% to 7,503.

FCA's average transaction price was up 3.5% Y/Y to $36,834.

YTD U.S. sales -7% to 1,228,839 units.