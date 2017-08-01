Wilbros +10% on Q2 beat, rising backlog; CFO Welch to resign

Wilbros Group (NYSE:WG) +10.3% premarket after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, and announcing multiple awards valued at $114M.

WG says its 12-month backlog at the end of Q2 rose to $547M, the third consecutive quarterly increase, and expects an additional $94M in backlog during Q3.

WG raises its FY 2017 revenue guidance to $850M-$900M, up from its previous outlook for $775M-$825M, excluding the tank services business.

Also, CFO Van Welch says he will resign effective Aug. 30 to accept a similar position with a company in a different industry; he has been CFO since 2006, when he joined WG after eight years at KBR.