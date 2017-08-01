Ford trades lower after U.S. sales miss

U.S. sales at Ford (F -0.9% ) fell off in July as the automaker de-emphasized the fleet business. Retail sales were down 1% during the month.

Sales growth by brand: Ford -7.7% to 191,337 units, Lincoln -2.5% to 8,875 units.

Sales growth by model: Ford Fiesta -13% to 3,582; Ford Fusion -42% to 13,886; Ford C-MAX -2% to 1,839; Ford Mustang -35% to 6,206; Ford F-Series +6% to 69,467; Ford Explorer +13% to 18,763; Ford Transit -67% to 3,710; Lincoln MKZ -19% to 2,399; Lincoln SUVs -5% to 5,509.

Ford's average transaction price +2.4% Y/Y to $38,445 (per KBB), due largely to a shift in mix.

"High-series SUVs were in strong demand with customers representing nearly 30 percent of retail sales," notes U.S. sales exec Mark LaNeve.

Ford's inventory came in at 66 days supply vs. 69 days supply a year ago.

