General Motors (NYSE:GM) unit sales -15.4% to 226,107 units vs. -9.1% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Retail sales were down 14.4% during the month to 202,220 units.

Sales by brand: Chevrolet -15.3% to 151,502 units; GMC -7.3% to 47,412; Buick -30.5% to 15,966; Cadillac -21.7% at 11,227.

GM's average transaction price fell 2.3% Y/Y to $39,274 per Kelley Blue Book.

GM ended the month with 104 days supply vs. 105 days at the end of June.