Shell says Europe's largest refinery to be shut until at least mid-August

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says the earliest restart expected for the 404K bbl/day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands is the second half of August.

Shell shut down most of the units at Europe's largest refinery following a power outage caused by a fire over the weekend; it suspended loadings of oil products from the refinery after the fire, and reported a hydrogen fluoride leak Monday night.

Margins for oil products made gains following news of the shutdown, and traders in Asia considered sending distillates to Europe to fill the gap.