Sprint +7.1%, posts profit for first time in three years

Sprint (NYSE:S) is up 7.1% out of the open after posting its first quarterly profit in three years, thanks in large part to a program of cost cuts, and rode to subscriber gains in both postpaid and prepaid service.

The company logged $206M in net income off operating income of $1.2B.

EBITDA was $2.85B, highest in almost a decade, and beating an expected $2.72B.

Sprint pointed to nearly $370M in combined Y/Y cuts to cost of service and SG&A expenses. It sees an additional $1.3B-$1.5B in those costs in fiscal 2017 (higher gross reductions, but it plans to reinvest some into growth initiatives).

It delivered 88,000 postpaid phone net additions (its eighth straight gain there). Overall, total net additions were 61,000, incorporating postpaid net losses of 39,000, prepaid net adds of 35,000 (its second straight quarterly gain there) and wholesale/affiliate net adds of 65,000.

Postpaid churn was 1.65%; postpaid phone churn was 1.5%.

It's boosting floors on its guidance ranges: It now sees 2017 EBITDA of $10.8B-$11.2B (above consensus for $10.45B), operating income of $2.1B-$2.5B and cash capex of $3.5B-$4B.

