Stocks continue to rise; Dow approaches 22,000

Stocks open higher, with bank stocks helping lift the Dow to another record high and bringing the benchmark within striking distance of 22K; Dow +0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.2% .

Most sectors start in the green, with the financial sector ( +0.3% ) showing relative strength for the second day in a row, extending its week-to-date gain to 1%; the real estate group is the top performer, +0.7% .

European bourses are up sharply, with Germany's DAX +1% , France's CAC +0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.6% .

In U.S. corporate news, Pfizer opens -0.6% after beating earnings estimates but falling short of revenue expectations, while Under Armour -8.8% after announcing a restructuring plan and lowering its guidance for the fiscal year.

U.S. crude oil -1.5% at $49.42/bbl, slipping from two-month highs.

U.S. Treasury prices have ticked up a bit in a curve-flattening trade; the 10-year yield is unchanged at 2.30% while the two-year yield is off by a basis point at 1.34%.