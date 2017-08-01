Microsoft launches Surface Plus upgrade plan

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) launches a Surface Plus upgrade program for customers in the United States.

The program works like a cell phone contract. Customers can spread the cost of a Surface device over 24 months with zero interest and can upgrade at 18 months if the device is returned in good condition.

Microsoft also offers an enterprise version of the program with more contract length options and a shorter upgrade window.

