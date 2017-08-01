European Commission adds two weeks to Bayer-Monsanto deal review

The European Commission is extending its review of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.1% ) takeover of Monsanto (MON +0.6% ) by two weeks after the companies submitted their proposed concessions aimed at satisfying competition concerns on Monday.

The EC set an Aug. 22 deadline to complete its preliminary review of the deal, after saying earlier that it expected to do so by Aug 7.

Bayer has said it would make major asset sales to win approval from the EC and other competition authorities which rule on mergers.