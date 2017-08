Auto parts stocks decline after automakers show weak U.S. sales trend

Auto parts stocks fall back after U.S. sales reports for July from the Detroit Three arrive short of estimates.

Decliners include BorgWarner (BWA -3.4% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -3.3% ), Tenneco (TEN -2.6% ), Lear Corporation (LEA -2.5% ), Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA -1.6% ), Tower International (TOWR -1.6% ), Dana (DAN -1.1% ) and Visteon (VC -1.6% ).

