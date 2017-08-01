GenMark Q2 miss sinks shares, down 16%

Thinly traded micro cap GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK -16.3% ) slips on almost 50% higher volume after it reported Q2 results that fell short of consensus.

Total revenues: $12.4M (-0.8%); product sales: $12.3M (-0.8%); net loss: ($18.0M) (-39.5%); loss/share: ($0.37) (-23.3%); cash flow ops (6 mo.): ($28.2M) (-81.9%).

Quick assets totaled $106.5M at the end of June.

The company's ePlex instrument and Blood Culture ID Panels were cleared for sale in the U.S. and EU. so investors will be expecting a solid ramp.

