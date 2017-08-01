Reuters: BP in talks with electric car makers on service station chargers

BP (BP +3.7% ) is in talks with electric vehicle makers on partnering to offer battery re-charging docks at its global network of fuel service stations, CEO Bob Dudley tells Reuters.

The number of electric vehicles is forecast to grow significantly in the coming decades, with BP estimating 100M on the roads by 2035 vs. 1.2M in 2015, and the company is examining different ways to get involved in the sector.

BP will make investments in future technologies but via small percentage stakes in companies or partnering with them, Dudley says, mindful of the company's previously unsuccessful ventures into renewable energy, including solar power.