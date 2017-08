July's PMI fell to an inline 56.3 from 57.8 in June.

Pacing the decline was a dip in New Orders to 60.4 from 63.5. Production fell to 60.6 from 62.4, as did Supplier Deliveries to 55.4 from 57.

Prices rose to 62 from 55.

Down earlier in the session, Treasury prices have moved higher, with the 10-year yield lower by 3 basis points to 2.268%. TLT +0.3% , TBT -0.6%

