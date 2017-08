Toyota (NYSE:TM) unit sales +3.6% to 222,057 units vs. -4.3% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Toyota division sales were up 3.6% to 193,155 units.

Lexus division sales increased 3.6% to 28,902 units.

Camry sales fell 0.9% to 33,827 units and Corolla sales were down 15% to 28,333 units. Demand for the RAV4 was strong again, with sales up 31% to 41,804 units.

Toyota's average transaction price fell 0.1% Y/Y to $31,217 during the month, according to KBB.

YTD Toyota U.S. sales -2.5% to 1,377,222 units.