Thomson Reuters +4.8% to new high on Q2 beat

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 4.8% to an all-time high after beating on top and bottom lines in its Q2 results and boosting full-year guidance.

Revenues and operating profits were flat, hit by a 2% foreign exchange impact, but EBITDA rose 11% and EPS up 28% as the company pursued simplification initiatives that cut expenses.

Free cash flow rose 10%, to $580M.

Revenue by segment: Financial & Risk, $1.5B (flat); Legal, $842M (flat); Tax & Accounting, $350M (up 8%); Corporate and other (includes News), $74M (down 6%).

It's raised full-year guidance on EPS from $2.35 to $2.40-$2.45, vs. $2.35 consensus; it's also raising its expected EBITDA margin to 29.3%-30.3%, from 28.8%-29.8%.

It's expecting revenue growth in the low single digits, and free cash flow between $0.9B and $1.2B.

