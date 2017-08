Q2 net loss of $9.6M or $0.26 per share includes net interest income of $0.69 per share, expenses of $0.08 per share, and net realized and unrealized losses on the portfolio and hedges of $0.88 per share. Dividends amounted to $0.42 per share.

Book value per share fell to $9.23 from $9.75, putting the stock at a premium to book.

Economic loss on equity for the quarter (change in book value plus the dividend) of 1%.

Previously: Orchid Island Capital EPS of -$0.26 (July 31)