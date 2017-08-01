Spectrum completes enrollment in late-stage study of eflapegrastim for chemo-induced neutropenia; data readout in Q1

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) completes the enrollment of 405 subjects in its Phase 3 clinical trial, ADVANCE, assessing ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) for the management of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in breast cancer patients.

Top-line data should be available in Q1 2018. The company is expects to complete enrollment in another Phase 3, RECOVER, in Q1 as well. The company plans to file its U.S. marketing application in H2 2018.

Eflapegrastim is a novel, long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) that utilizes Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company's (OTC:HANPF) proprietary platform technology called LAPSCOVERY (Long Acting Protein/Peptide Discovery).