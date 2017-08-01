Energy Transfer Partners opens +4% following Blackstone's Rover buy-in

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +4% ) and Energy Transfer Equity (ETE +2.1% ) enjoys strong gains in early trading following news after yesterday's close that Blackstone would acquire a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline project.

Several analysts are predicting ~5% upside in ETP, according to Notable Calls, as the deal removes concerns about completion of the project, which has faced environmental scrutiny due to spills of drilling mud in Ohio wetlands.

The $4.2B pipeline, which is still under construction, has been hit by multiple industrial spills and other issues; once in service, the 700-mile pipeline will be capable of carrying 3.25B cf/day of natural gas across West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and Canada.