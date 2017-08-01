Flannery takes the reins at GE

"I have a relentless focus," John Flannery told (GE -0.4% ) employees as he started his first day as CEO, on "customers, team and execution/accountability. When we bring those three things together, we will create 'our GE.'"

In the letter, Flannery said he also met with 100 investors over the past month and hears them "loud and clear" on their concerns.

"They understand how massive the portfolio transformation has been since 2001, but now we need an intense focus on running the company well."

Investors want improvement on cash flow, margins and cutting costs, he added, and asked GE to simplify the financial metrics it discloses.Flannery is further reviewing the company’s portfolio and will unveil his plans in November.