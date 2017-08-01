Apple asks India for supplier tax breaks

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) wants the Indian government to extend tax breaks to the company’s suppliers to bring manufacturing to the region, according to Reuters sources.

Tax break talks started last spring with Apple submitting a list of prerequisites in October. Included on the list were duty exemptions for 15 years on raw material components and equipment.

India is the world’s third largest smartphone market behind the U.S. and China, where Apple lags far behind with only a 2% market share.

Apple began assembling iPhone SE models in Bengaluru in May working with supplier Winstron.