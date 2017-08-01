U.S. nuclear revival rests with Southern after SCANA scraps project

The fate of new U.S. nuclear projects rests with Southern Co. (SO +2% ) and its planned Vogtle project in Georgia after Scana (SCG +3.7% ) yesterday pulled the plug on its South Carolina project.

“I’ve thought all along that Southern would walk away,” says Bloomberg analyst Kit Konolige, and the abandonment of the South Carolina project increases the chances of that happening since “it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to keep going."

While facing many of the same challenges that led SCG and partner Santee Cooper to scrap the South Carolina project, SO says “the V.C. Summer and Vogtle projects are unique and different in many ways,” given that a new service agreement has been finalized that allows the utility to take over management of the reactors; for now at least, work continues on Vogtle and a cost analysis is underway that will be finished next month.

The cost to complete Vogtle “may not be as dramatic as some fears,” Deutsche Bank analysts say in upgrading its rating on SO shares to Buy from Hold with a $52 price target.