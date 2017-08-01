Neustar and Snap announce ad metrics partnership

Neustar (NYSE:NSR) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announce a marketing partnership to help brands measure, optimize, and forecast ad investments on Snapchat.

“As a leader in marketing measurement and optimization, we know how important it is to build measurement models without blind spots. Partnerships like this are imperative to help marketers see the full picture of the impact of their spend and to help publishers like Snap validate their contribution of marketing effectiveness,” says Neustar’s Julie Fleischer, VP of Marketing Solutions.

Snap shares have slide well below the IPO price of $17 as analyst and investors worry about user growth and monetization. The company responded by rolling out different ad tactics including a delayed self-service model.